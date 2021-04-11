Joao Felix suffers injury blow as Atletico Madrid draw with Real Betis

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix looks set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in their 1-1 La Liga draw with Real Betis.

The Portuguese international was forced off in the opening minutes of the second half at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after failing to recover from some heavy challenges.

According to reports from Diario AS, the former Benfica star will now undergo tests in the coming days but the early signs indicate he will be out of action for at least two weeks.

Diego Simeone will be boosted by the returns of Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente for next weekend’s clash with Eibar after they missed the trip to Andalucia through suspension but Felix’s injury is a concern.

A single point against Los Verdiblancos means Atletico do edge back to the top of the table but they only hold a one point lead over their rivals with eight games still to play in 2020/21.

