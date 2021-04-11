Barcelona to offer Pedri long term contract extension ahead of 2021/22 season

Barcelona will aim to commit rising star Pedri to a new long-term contract this summer as they aim to ward off growing transfer interest in the 18-year-old.

The Spanish international has immediately established himself as a key player in Ronald Koeman’s plans this season after completing his delayed move from Las Palmas in 2020.

He has made 30 La Liga appearances so far in 2020/21 as part of a midfield partnership with Frenkie De Jong and Sergio Busquets.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Liverpool are one of the teams interested in a possible move, with his current deal at the Camp Nou expiring in July 2022.

Barcelona are certain to activate their current clause to extend that by a further two years in the coming months, but they could increase that even further up until 2026.

Alongside a significant wage increase, Barcelona also want to insert a new €400m release clause into any new contract.