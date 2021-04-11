Atletico Madrid retake La Liga title lead with Real Betis draw

Atletico Madrid have edged themselves back to the top of the La Liga table despite a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Real Betis.

Diego Simeone‘s side were in need of a positive result in Andalucia in order to retake top spot, after city rivals Real Madrid overtook them with a 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona.

However, despite reestablishing their slim one point advantage at the top, Simeone will be frustrated with a poor performance from his out of form side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Belgian international Yannick Carrasco handed them an early lead before Cristian Tello deservedly levelled things up before the break.

The visitors then lost Joao Felix to injury just after the restart and Simeone was left indebted to goalkeeper Jan Oblak for two late key saves to preserve a battling point.

Atletico face a demanding end of season run in La Liga with a home game against Eibar to come next weekend.

Image via Getty Images