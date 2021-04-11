All eyes on the Benito Villamarin as La Liga’s title race heats up

La Liga’s title race has turned red-hot in the aftermath of El Clasico according to Diario Sport. Barcelona faltered at Valdebebas and Real Madrid added a pivotal three points, key in their ambitions domestically. Atletico Madrid play Real Betis in Seville this evening, with the pressure well and truly on.

Madrid are now level on points with Atletico, but are second due to goal difference. Both have 66 points, although Atletico’s game in hand is tonight. Barcelona would have gone top if they had won El Clasico, but as it is remain on 65 points in third. There are eight games left to play after tonight, with the race tight.

After Betis, Atletico play Eibar, Huesca, Athletic Bilbao, Elche, Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Real Valladolid. Barcelona face Getafe, Villarreal, Granada, Valencia, Levante, Celta Vigo and Eibar. Madrid play Getafe, Cadiz, Betis, Osasuna, Sevilla, Granada, Athletic and Villarreal. Atletico’s clash with Barcelona, as well as Madrid’s game with Sevilla, could prove crucial.