Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid have hit their physical limit

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted he is concerned by the physical toll this season is taking on his players.

Los Blancos have produced two vital and demanding performances in less than a week to record wins over both Liverpool and Barcelona.

Their 2-1 El Clasico win over the Catalan giants moves his team back to the top of the La Liga table overnight but the result came at a cost.

Nacho Fernandez and Casemiro will both miss next weekend’s trip to Getafe through suspension with Lucas Vazquez likely to miss out at Anfield after joining a growing injury list at the club and Zidane is worried by the pile up.

“There is still a long way to go,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We will rest tomorrow as it has been two hard-fought games.

“I don’t know how we are going to end the season, because we are physically at the limit.”

Zidane is likely to stick with the majority of the same side for next week’s second leg at Anfield as he tries to force one more push from his injury hit squad.

The French coach may then aim to balance his options on their return to league action in the end of season run in with tough games against Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal still to come in 2020/21.