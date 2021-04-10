WATCH: Oscar Mingueza drags Barcelona back into El Clasico tie at Real Madrid

Barcelona have given themselves a fighting chance of a late comeback in their crunch El Clasico showdown in Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side forced themselves into a dominant 2-0 lead at half time thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.

La Blaugrana skipper Lionel Messi did almost snatch a vital fight back goal just before the break as his direct corner rebounded back off Thibaut Courtois’ post.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opted to bring on Antoine Griezmann at half time and the French international played a key role as Oscar Mingueza poked the visitors back into it on the hour mark.

Jordi Alba‘s clipped cross caused problems in the Real Madrid box and Griezmann’s clever dummy created the space for Mingueza to tuck home past Courtois.

Barca get one back in the pouring rain! 🔵🔴 Mingueza finishes, and it's game on 👀 pic.twitter.com/IShnckuzaA — Watch ElClásico live on Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 10, 2021

If Real Madrid can hold on for the win they move to the top of the table overnight with Barcelona slipping down to third.

Image via Getty Images