WATCH: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos put Real Madrid 2-0 up in El Clasico showdown with Barcelona

Real Madrid have cruised into an early 2-0 lead in their crunch El Clasico tie at home to arch rivals Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side will move to the top of the La Liga table if they can secure all three points at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and they have enjoyed an ideal start in the Spanish capital.

Federico Valverde’s driving run from midfield caused problems for the La Blaugrana back line.

His pass released Lucas Vazquez in behind the visitors defence and Los Blancos talisman Karim Benzema got across his man at the near post to cleverly flick home.

Barcelona have struggled to match the hosts intensity in the opening half hour with German star Toni Kroos making it 2-0 on 28 minutes.

Marc Ter Stegen looked to have his driven free kick covered but Sergino Dest‘s deflection wrongfooted the Barcelona No.1 to hand Los Blancos a two-goal advantage.

