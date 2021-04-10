Spanish football evening headlines: Florentino poised for re-election, Cadiz win at Getafe and Athletic held by Alaves

Spanish football evening headlines for March 10th

Riquelme announces he won’t run to be Real Madrid president, paving the way for Florentino’s re-election

Enrique Riquelme has released a statement today indicating that he will no longer run to become president of Real Madrid according to Diario AS. The electoral process closes this Monday, meaning the path is now paved for Florentino Perez to be re-elected for another term unopposed.

Cadiz win 1-0 at Getafe

Cadiz recorded a 1-0 victory away at Getafe’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga on Saturday afternoon. David Timor Copovi’s 64th minute own goal proved the difference in a tight affair, a game where possession and chances were evenly distributed.

Athletic Bilbao held to scoreless draw at home by Alaves

Athletic Bilbao were held to a scoreless draw at their home of San Mames by Alaves on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. The Basques saw the better of the chances in general but the closest anyone came to scoring was Alaves’ Joselu, who couldn’t convert his penalty kick on the stroke of half time.

