Real Madrid top La Liga after vital El Clasico win over Barcelona

Real Madrid have moved back to the top of the La Liga table overnight as they secured a vital 2-1 El Clasico win over rivals Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side were in need of a positive result against the old nemesis in the Spanish capital to avoid a bigger gap opening up between the two sides and previous leaders Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos controlled the first half with impressive goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos putting them into a commanding 2-0 lead at the break at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

However, Ronald Koeman‘s side reacted positively after the restart with defender Oscar Mingueza scuffing home on the hour mark as the rain continued to pour in the final stages.

But despite being reduced to ten men in the closing minutes, after Casemiro was dismissed for two quick bookings, Zidane’s hosts dug deep and survived a late scare as substitute Ilaix Moriba volleyed against the bar in added time.

