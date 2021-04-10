Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez suffers injury blow ahead of Liverpool tie

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez looks likely to miss their crunch Champions League trip to Liverpool in midweek due to injury.

The Spanish international was forced off with a knee problem just before half time in Los Blancos vital 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona after failing to recover from a heavy challenge by Sergio Busquets.

According to reports from Marca, he will now undergo further tests on the issue with the club’s medical staff in Madrid in the next 48 hours with a final decision made over his fitness on Monday.

Zinedine Zidane‘s squad are due to fly to the UK on Tuesday ahead of their quarter final second leg clash at Anfield 24 hours later.

The defending Spanish champions are currently leading Jurgen Klopp’s side 3-1 on aggregate after a win in Madrid last week with the winners set to face either Chelsea or Porto in the last four.

Image via Getty Images