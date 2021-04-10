Real Madrid have lost €15m in four days

Real Madrid have lost out on €15m in four days according to Marca. By playing two of the biggest home fixtures back-to-back in Liverpool in the Champions League and Barcelona in La Liga, they miss out on significant revenue compared to what they’d have made in normal times. They’ve reduced expenses, but not enough to make up for that loss.

Aside from the Madrid Derby and the clash with Inter in the group stage of the Champions League, Madrid haven’t played a huge game at Valdebebas so far. Shaktar, Borussia Monchengladbach and Atalanta don’t have the pull of the European elite, although they would have brought in about €3m each.

The clash with Liverpool would have brought in €10m at the box office, not including season ticket holders and the matchday experience of the Santiago Bernabeu. El Clasico would have been a lower pull given the higher percentage of season ticket holders, but it still would have been a significant boon. In reality, however, both games haven’t brought a cent. Watching football without fans may be beginning to seem normal, but the football clubs are having no shortage of financial headaches adapting to it.