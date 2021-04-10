Real Madrid and Barcelona name starting lineups for El Clasico

Real Madrid face Barcelona this evening in a titanic battle that could have serious implications on the title race in La Liga. Atletico Madrid are still top of the table, but have won just two of their last three and face a tricky trip to Real Betis tomorrow. Barcelona are a point behind having won five on the bounce, Madrid two points behind them with three consecutive victories.

Victory, therefore, could see Barcelona go top tonight and Madrid draw level on points with their city rivals. Ronald Koeman chose a strong starting lineup for the task, opting for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back three of Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and Clement Lenglet. Sergio Busquets anchors the midfield, with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri either side of him and Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba on the flanks. Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele will run the final third.

Zinedine Zidane starts Thibaut Courtois in goal, behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho and Ferland Mendy. Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde make up a midfield diamond, while Karim Benzema and the in-form Vinicius Junior lead the line.