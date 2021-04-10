Levante secure strong 1-0 victory at Eibar

Levante secured a strong 1-0 victory at Eibar’s Ipurua on Saturday evening in La Liga, the in-form Jorge de Frutos’ strike on the stroke of half-time proving the difference. Possession was tight, but it was actually the hosts who had the better opportunities to score. De Frutos’ moment of quality, however, was what proved key in the end.

The result leaves Eibar rooted to the bottom of the league table and in serious trouble. They’re without a win in five, having lost three of those five, and are a point behind Alaves and two behind Elche. Safety and Real Valladolid are four points off. Victory means Levante go eighth, a point clear of Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao. Villarreal, eight points ahead of them, look too far away.

Next up for Eibar is a difficult assignment, a trip to Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano next Sunday evening. They follow that up with another away assignment, a visit to Andalusia to face Granada. Levante play Villarreal next Sunday night at home before hosting Sevilla the following Wednesday.