Cadiz win 1-0 at Getafe

Cadiz recorded a 1-0 victory away at Getafe’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga on Saturday afternoon. David Timor Copovi’s 64th minute own goal proved the difference in a tight affair, a game where possession and chances were evenly distributed.

Victory sees Cadiz pull five points clear of Getafe. The Andalusians are in 12th on 35 points, sandwiched between Granada and Valencia. Getafe are in 15th on 30, between Osasuna and Huesca. They’re just four points clear of the relegation zone into the final few games of the season.

Cadiz host Celta Vigo next, locking horns next Sunday evening. They then, on Wednesday night, welcome the mighty Real Madrid to Andalusia before travelling to face Real Valladolid. Getafe, struggling already, face a couple of difficult assignments on the horizon. First is the visit of Madrid next Sunday night, before a trip to Catalonia the following Thursday to do battle with a rampant Barcelona.