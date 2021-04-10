Barcelona linked with Tottenham defensive star Davinson Sanchez

Barcelona could make a summer move for Tottenham centre back Davinson Sanchez as Ronald Koeman aims to boost his defensive options ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Koeman has been linked with a host of defensive reinforcements as he aims to find a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique with the Catalan giants.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch boss is monitoring Colombian international Sanchez, with Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho rumoured to be growing frustrated with the 24-year-old’s form this season.

The former Ajax star is under contract in North London until 2024 but Tottenham could be open to a sale, if La Blaugrana meet their £30m asking price in the coming months.

The Catalan giants are also not rumoured to be in the hunt to sign former German international Jerome Boateng this summer after Bayern Munich confirmed he will leave the Allianz Arena when his contract expires in July.

