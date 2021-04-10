Barcelona join the race to sign Ajax teen star

Barcelona will join the growing list of major clubs interested in signing Ajax’s teenage sensation Gabriel Misehouy this summer.

The Dutch U16 international has attracted rave reviews for his strong performances with the Dutch club’s iconic academy set up in 2020/21.

His eye-catching form has caught the eye of teams from across Europe’s major leagues with reports from Diario AS claiming Ronald Koeman’s side could be challenged for him by Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

Misehouy primarily operates as an attacking goal scoring midfielder, for both Ajax and the Dutch underage national teams, and he has established himself as a key player in each team, despite being younger than most of his teammates.

However, despite the rumoured scramble for his signature this summer, Ajax’s Director of Football Marc Overmars will fight to keep hold of another talented youngster emerging through the club’s ranks, after already losing Brian Brobbey to RB Leipzig.