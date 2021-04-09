Xabi Alonso cleared of tax fraud in Spain for second time

Former Real Madrid star and current Real Sociedad coach Xabi Alonso has been cleared of tax offences for the second time by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM).

As outlined by El Mundo, Xabi Alonso, his tax advisor Ivan Zaldúa and advisor Ignasi Maestre have once again been acquitted of tax crime.

In November 2019, the Madrid courts of Plaza de Castilla cleared the former central midfielder of charges of defrauding the state to a grand total of €572,008 but the case had since been reopened.

In January, Marca reported how ‘unusual behaviour’ of the accused had been identified by prosecutors alongside new evidence.

Alonso was the only footballer who refused to agree to a sentence and fine with the Spanish Treasury in the Hacienda tax operation, with him and his advisors having to then attend trials and risk being sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

However, section 30 of the Provincial Court of Madrid has now decided to agree with them and acquit them of the charges.