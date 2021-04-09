Spanish football morning headlines: Referee Lahoz out of El Clasico, Xabi Alonso cleared of tax fraud and La Liga find no evidence of racism

Spanish football morning headlines for 9 April.

Referee out of El Clasico

High profile La Liga referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been ruled out of this weekend’s El Clasico fixture through injury.

⚠️ OFICIAL | Cambio por lesión muscular en la designación arbitral de la J30 de Primera División: @realmadrid 🆚 @FCBarcelona 🔗 https://t.co/XHASI9yOks pic.twitter.com/LTIcg4fY7l — RFEF (@rfef) April 9, 2021

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the fixture which could be crucial in this season’s title race, with referee Gil Manzano now taking charge.

Alonso cleared of tax offences

Former Real Madrid star and current Real Sociedad coach Xabi Alonso has been cleared of tax offences for the second time by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM).

As outlined by El Mundo, , Xabi Alonso, his tax advisor Ivan Zaldúa and advisor Ignasi Maestre have once again been acquitted of tax crime.

In November 2019, the Madrid courts of Plaza de Castilla cleared the former central midfielder of charges of defrauding the state to a grand total of €572,008 but the case had since been reopened.

La Liga find no racism evidence

La Liga have confirmed they have found no evidence of racist abuse from Cadiz defender Juan Cala towards Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby.

The league found no evidence of an insult from either their audio or visual footage while they also hired a third party lip-reading company.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL – INFORME DE LALIGA ⤵️ — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 9, 2021

Los Che have accepted the findings but added in their statement: “Even if no evidence was found does not mean that this did not occur.”

An investigation from the Spanish FA’s Competition Committee and an internal investigation from Cadiz themselves are still ongoing.