Spanish football evening headlines: El Clasico team news, Florentino Perez confirms election hopes and Real Madrid player set to return

Spanish football evening headlines for 9 April.

El Clasico team news

This coming weekend’s El Clasico clash is now front and centre of both Barcelona news and Real Madrid news with matchday squads now confirmed.

Real Madrid confirmed matchday squad for El Clasico: Eden Hazard among stars to miss out

The major team news sees Eden Hazard fail to recover from injury in time to make the squad as he once again must watch on from the sidelines.

Barcelona confirmed matchday squad for El Clasico: Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto return

The big team news from the Catalan side’s camp is that central defender Gerard Pique is included in the squad alongside the versatile Sergi Roberto, who have both recovered from injuries.

Perez confirms election bid

Florentino Perez has announced that he is standing in the presidential elections at Real Madrid as he seeks to win a fifth term at the helm.

The club confirmed the news on Friday after releasing the minutes of a club meeting where it was confirmed that Perez was seeking re-election.

Perez has won the last three presidential elections at the club – in 2009, 2013 and 2017 – the last two of which were without a rival candidate following a change due to the club constitution in 2012.

Jovic commits to Madrid

Luka Jovic has committed his future to Real Madrid when his loan deal at Eintracht Frankfurt expires this summer.

Jovic told reporters, in quotes carried by Cadena Cope: “Eintracht is a special club for me in every aspect, but everyone knows that officially I am a Real Madrid player, and that is where I will return at the end of the season.

“It is logical that I can only talk about the next steps in my career.”

Jovic has started just four times for the German outfit since his January loan switch, scoring four goals.