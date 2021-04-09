Sevilla eye summer move for Premier League loan hitman Rafa Mir

La Liga giants Sevilla are rumoured to be considering a summer swoop for Wolves striker Rafa Mir who has impressed on loan at Huesca this season.

Despite Huesca’s struggles against a potential immediate relegation back to the Spanish second tier this summer, Mir has stood out for Pacheta’s side in 2020/21.

The former Valencia striker netted nine league goals in the second half of 2019/20, in the first six month of his loan as Huesca secured promotion back to the top-flight.

However, his loan agreement expires at the end of the current campaign, and he looks certain to return to Molineux and discuss his next move.

Wolves boss Nuno Santo is open to selling the 23-year-old if he secures an acceptable price for his former Los Che forward, with Huesca unlikely to be able to afford their €8m purchase option.

According to reports from La Razon, Sevilla will reach out to Wolves before the end of the campaign over a possible bid, but they could aim to drive his price down to closer to €6.5m.