Referee Lahoz out of El Clasico through injury

High profile La Liga referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been ruled out of this weekend’s El Clasico fixture through injury.

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the fixture which could be crucial in this season’s title race, with referee Jesus Gil Manzano now taking charge.

The Spanish FA confirmed that Lahoz had suffered a muscular injury in the build-up to the encounter.

⚠️ OFICIAL | Cambio por lesión muscular en la designación arbitral de la J30 de Primera División: @realmadrid 🆚 @FCBarcelona 🔗 https://t.co/XHASI9yOks pic.twitter.com/LTIcg4fY7l — RFEF (@rfef) April 9, 2021

The Valencia native, who is the most recognised Spanish official, now looks set to sit out the next rounds of action in Spanish football.

He had been in charge of this week’s Champions League encounter between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, where his laidback approach earned him praise.

Lahoz has been an official in the Spanish top division since 2008 and is one of the most recognisable names in officiating circles across Europe, having officiated in a number of top competitions including in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 43-year-old – who is known for his talkative and often flamboyant style of officiating – has been a recognised FIFA listed referee since 2011.