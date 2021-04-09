Real Madrid edge ahead of Barcelona in UEFA rankings ahead of El Clasico showdown

Real Madrid have been given a possible edge ahead of this weekend’s high stakes El Clasico tie with Barcelona.

Los Blancos welcome their age old rivals to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano with Zinedine Zidane‘s side looking to keep pace with both them and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race.

However, despite trailing Ronald Koeman‘s side in domestic action this season, Real Madrid are the only Spanish club left in the 2020/21 Champions League, a feat which has been recognised by the most recent UEFA club rankings.

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid have moved from fourth to second, leapfrogging the newly third placed Catalans, with defending European champions Bayern Munich remaining in the No.1 slot.

Barcelona’s slip comes as a result of their last 16 exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, with Juventus dropping from third to fourth after being eliminated by Porto.

Atletico Madrid have also dropped one place, from fifth to sixth, with Manchester City replacing them.