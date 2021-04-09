Real Madrid confirmed matchday squad for El Clasico: Eden Hazard among stars to miss out

This coming weekend’s El Clasico clash is now front and centre of Real Madrid news with the club now confirming their matchday squad against Barcelona.

The major team news sees Eden Hazard fail to recover from injury in time to make the squad as he once again must watch on from the sidelines.

Also unavailable are right-back Dani Carvajal – who had, like Hazard, returned to training this week – while club captain Sergio Ramos also sits out through injury and Raphael Varane has Covid-19.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche earlier in March after a two-month layoff but had then suffered another fitness setback.

The Belgian star was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas but decided not to undergo surgery on the issue on the advice of the medical teams of his national side and Real Madrid.

Carvajal is also set to miss out – his 28th game of the season to be injured for – with Lucas Vazquez expected to once again deputise in the position.

It is likely that Los Blancos will line-up with the same XI that defeated Liverpool on Wednesday: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.