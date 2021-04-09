Real Madrid boss Zidane on El Clasico importance and La Liga title race

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has downplayed the significance of this weekend’s El Clasico which sees his side host Barcelona.

The two historic rivals go head-to-head in a game which could go a long way to deciding this season’s La Liga title.

Madrid are three points off league leaders Atletico Madrid – who are in a rut of bad form – and just two behind the Blaugrana, in a title race that could go to the wire.

However, Zidane has seeked to calm talk that this weekend’s clash could be decisive, as he claimed that neither team would be out of the title race regardless of the result.

Furthermore, he stressed that neither side was currently top of the standings and he stressed that the title race was likely to go to the wire.

With just nine rounds of matches remaining, it looks set to be a fierce battle.

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference, as per Marca: “Atletico is the team with the advantage and La Liga will all have to play for until the end. I have been saying that for a long time.

“It is a very competitive and very strong league. Until the end it will not be known who the champion is. There are many points left.

“We are working every day, preparing things. We know there is a long way to go, we are in a good moment. We know we have a lot at stake and we want to stay alive in both competitions (the league and Champions League).

“Is this weekend more than three points? No, they are three points, the same as those against Cádiz and Eibar. It is true that the impact is not the same, but they are three points.

“If we lose, will that be our chances of the league over? No, and I’m not thinking about that. We are going to give it our all and we are positive.”