Mauricio Pochettino confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is confident the club can keep star man Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French international is set for crunch contract talks with the Ligue 1 giants after this summer’s rearranged European Championships.

Mbappe enters into the final year of his current deal in Paris at the start of the 2021/22 campaign and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after previous talks hit a dead end.

However, despite the speculation over his future at the Parc des Princes, Pochettino believes the club can hold off the lure of a move to La Liga.

“We are working to reach an agreement so that he stays at the club for a long time,” as per reports from Marca.

“The desire of the club is for him to stay, so they are working in that direction.

“Kylian has a great maturity, despite his youth, and for now he’s calm and focused on helping the team achieve its goals.”

Mbappe has continued to play a leading role for PSG following Pochettino’s arrival in January with the defending champions aiming to haul back Lille in the Ligue 1 title as part of a potential treble push in 2021.

The former AS Monaco goal machine has continued on an upward curve again this season with 32 goals so far in 38 appearances in all competitions.