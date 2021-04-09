Manchester United and Real Madrid target wants summer exit from Villarreal

Villarreal defender and Spain international Pau Torres is hopeful of being allowed to leave the club this summer for less than his reported release clause, say ESPN.

The 24-year-old is a summer transfer target for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, who both have him on their shortlist for the upcoming window.

The report claims the player’s release clause if €65m but that he could be allowed to leave for €50m or less – that figure was what Cadena Cope earlier this year claimed was his release clause at the Yellow Submarine.

Last month, the Manchester Evening News reported of interest from both United and Manchester City – but the latter are unlikely to be a destination for Torres having signed both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake last year.

United are a more likely destination, as they seek a long-term defensive partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Real Madrid news has also seen the club linked for the Spain international, due to the uncertain futures of both Raphael Varane – who reportedly wants an exit ahead of his contract expiring next year – and the out-of-contract club captain Sergio Ramos.