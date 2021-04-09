Luka Jovic confirms his future at Real Madrid

The future of striker Luka Jovic has been in Real Madrid news in recent months after he returned to German club Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal in January.

The Serbian striker had netted just twice in his 18 months at Los Blancos – whom he joined from the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2019 – and surpassed that tally in his first two substitute appearances back in Germany, netting three times.

Jovic netted 27 goals in the 2018/19 campaign for the Bundesliga club – helping to fire them into the last four of the Europa League – but his failure to replicate that form at Real Madrid proved problematic.

However, he has now come out and publicly confirmed that his intentions are to stay in the Spanish capital next season and fight for a first team spot.

Jovic told reporters, in quotes carried by Cadena Cope: “Eintracht is a special club for me in every aspect, but everyone knows that officially I am a Real Madrid player, and that is where I will return at the end of the season.

“It is logical that I can only talk about the next steps in my career.”

Jovic has started just four times for the German outfit since his January loan switch, scoring four goals.