Frenkie De Jong: La Liga title challenge is in our own hands

Barcelona midfield star Frenkie De Jong believes his team are in control of their own destiny ahead of the end of season La Liga run in.

La Blaugrana have hauled themselves back into the title race thanks to a consistent run of form since the start of 2021 and Ronald Koeman’s side are now just a single point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

However, despite the prospect of a make or break El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid this weekend, the Dutch international is confident of their chances of holding off both the rivals in the coming weeks.

“There is always pressure. It will not be different from the other El Clasico games. We want to win it,” he told an interview with Marca.

“Winning is really important and it would bring us closer to our goal, but I don’t think it will be a decisive match.

“If we win or lose the Clasico, it will not mean that we have won or lost the League. The League is in our hands.”

Following this weekend’s trip to the Spanish capital, Koeman’s side take on Athletic Bilbao on April 17 in the Copa del Rey final, as they aim to keep their double dream alive.

Regardless of the result against Los Blancos, the Catalan giants could face another decisive bout in the title race, when they host Diego Simeone’s side at the Camp Nou on May 9.