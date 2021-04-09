Barcelona reject links to Bayern Munich defensive star Jerome Boateng

Barcelona will not make a move for veteran Bayern Munich centre back Jerome Boateng despite growing links to the former German international.

The Bundesliga giants have confirmed they will release the ex-Manchester City defender when his contract expires this summer after 10 successful years in Bavaria.

Boateng’s exit is likely to spark transfer interest from clubs across Europe, however, according to reports from Bild, via Mundo Deportivo, Ronald Koeman is not interested in signing the 32-year-old.

Koeman is likely to be in the market for defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season but the Dutch boss will focus on younger targets as long-term replacements for Gerard Pique.

The rise of Oscar Mingueza has eased Koeman’s defensive issues this season, but with Pique nearing the end of his career at the Camp Nou, and Samuel Umtiti’s ongoing injury concerns, he is likely to be on hunt the hunt for at least one centre back in the coming months.