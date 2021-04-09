Barcelona make promising youngster available for transfer

This season saw the first ever Americans play for Barcelona as Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente both player in the first-team at the Camp Nou.

While Dest has established himself at right-back, his fellow American De La Fuente also had made a limited breakthrough in the first-team ranks – making three substitute appearances.

He featured from the bench in the Copa del Rey win at Cornella having made two substitute appearances in the Champions League wins at both Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kiev.

De La Fuente was born in Miami to parents from Haiti and has starred in the Blaugrana youth set-up in recent years, increasingly featuring in Barcelona news.

The 19-year-old made his US senior debut in November and looks set for a bright future for his nation, although ESPN report his club future lies away from the Camp Nou.

It is said that the teenager is available for sale either through permanent means or via a loan switch, although the Catalan club are keen to retain a buyback option on any exit.

There is an acknowledgement at the club that whilst he is not yet ready for first-team action, he has a bright future and they are keen to retain a degree of control.