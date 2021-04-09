Barcelona confirmed matchday squad for El Clasico: Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto return

This coming weekend’s El Clasico clash is now front and centre of Barcelona news with the club now confirming their matchday squad against Real Madrid.

The big team news is that central defender Gerard Pique is included in the squad alongside the versatile Sergi Roberto, who have both recovered from injuries.

23 jugadores para la convocatoria del Clásico. Altas de Piqué y Sergi Roberto. Bajas Ansu y Coutinho. pic.twitter.com/iofK2VVfXO — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) April 9, 2021

Pique has been plagued by knee injuries in recent months and suffered a fresh setback in the Copa del Rey semi final remontada victory over Sevilla.

However, Diario AS reported this week that he is once again feeling more pain in his right knee and it is claimed that his chances of featuring this weekend were becoming increasingly distant with El Mundo Deportivo claiming he may have to play through the pain barrier if he is to feature.

Now he has appeared to have recovered sufficiently to make the matchday squad, although it is unclear if he will be fit enough to feature from the start.

Sergi Roberto had returned to training following two successive two-month layoffs from injuries in his right thigh.

Primarily a central midfielder, Sergi Roberto Barcelona has been utilised as a right-back most prominently for the club in recent campaigns and looks to regain the position, which has been occupied by Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza in recent months.