Barcelona boss Koeman: “Real Madrid have had too much criticism this season”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has spoken in praise of Real Madrid ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico clash between the two sides.

The two historic rivals go head-to-head in a game which could go a long way to deciding this season’s La Liga title.

The game is of particular significance as either or neither of the two sides could finish the weekend top of the league.

Los Blancos are currently in third spot with 63 points, two points behind the Blaugrana with league leaders Atletico Madrid currently on 66 points.

However, Koeman claims that despite Madrid being outside the top two they have enjoyed a strong season and that is evidenced by the fact they are still firmly in the title race and are also the only remaining Spanish side remaining in the Champions League.

Koeman told reporters at his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca: “Lately we have achieved good results, the team is confident. It is a great game, against a Madrid that has improved during the season and we are fighting for the ultimate achievement and that, for both of us, is to win La Liga. Therefore, tomorrow’s game is important.

“A Clásico is a different game from the others, Barça are fine, we have an important trajectory and we are fighting to win.

“Real Madrid have had too much criticism this season and they are fighting in both the Champions League and for La Liga. I am not a supporter of the people who have criticised them. They have important players and this will be an interesting game. Both teams know the importance of winning.

“It is true that Madrid have played with different systems and we have to wait to see. Our job is to prepare the team and know what to do.

“They have a couple of important casualties, but we also have them and we have had them during the season. Ramos and Varane are two important and very good central defenders. Also, one is their captain, he has a lot of personality for them.

“The game against Liverpool has already shown. have other players who can meet in those positions.”

The game gets underway on Saturday evening.