Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid reignite interest in Benfica star Alejandro Grimaldo

Atletico Madrid could make a summer move for Benfica midfielder Alejandro Grimaldo as Diego Simeone looks to bolster his squad options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Los Rojiblancos have been tentatively linked with the Valencian-born wing back since 2019, but the La Liga leaders have declined against making a bid due to Benfica’s asking price.

The Portuguese giants have previously hinted they would not accept any offers below Grimaldo’s €60m release clause at the Estadio da Luz.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

However, according to reports from Record, as per Mundo Deportivo, Benfica could now lower that price to secure a summer sale and free up funds for their own summer targets.

Benfica are rumoured to be lining up a swoop for Wolves’ Ruben Vinagre as a replacement for the former Spanish U21 international, if Atletico are willing to meet their compromise of €25m.

Simeone could be open to a renewed push for the 25-year-old but they face competition from Manchester City in the months ahead.

Posted by

Tags Alejandro Grimaldo Benfica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.