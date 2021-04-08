Watch: Bruno Fernandes scores Manchester United’s second at Granada in the Europa League

Granada hosted Manchester United this evening in the first leg of the quarter-final of the Europa League. It’s the biggest game in the club’s entire history given fifteen years ago to the day they were losing 1-0 in a game in Spanish football’s fourth tier.

Granada’s road here was long. They’ve had to negotiate their way past Teuta, Locomotive Tbilisi, Malmo, PSV, PAOK, AC Omonia, Napoli and Molde to get to the quarter-final for the first time in their history. United, with a little more pedigree in Europe, entered the competition at the last 32 after being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. They beat Real Sociedad and Milan to get to Granada.

The game started evenly, but it was United who struck first blood when Marcus Rashford controlled a high ball expertly before finishing coolly. They then grabbed what could be a tie-winning second right at the death, when the imperious Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot to really kill Granada’s spirit.