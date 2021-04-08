Europa League La Liga

Villarreal and Dinamo Zagreb name starting lineups for Europa League quarter-final

Villarreal travel to Croatia this evening to lock horns with Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final. Pau Torres, the Yellow Submarine’s promising young centre-back, starts after a period struggling with injury, while the red-hot and in-form Gerard Moreno leads the line.

Villarreal are hungry for trophies, and had been tipped by many at the beginning of the season to prioritise the Europa League over La Liga. Now they’re in the business end of the season and in the moments that matter, something Unai Emery, a specialist in this competition having won it three times, knows all about.

Villarreal overcame Sivasspor, Qarabag FK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, RB Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv to get this far. Dinamo overcame Feyenoord, CSKA Moscow, Wolfsberg, Krasnodar and, most recently and most famously, Tottenham Hotspur. They came into the competition after failing to qualify for the Champions League group stage. They’re top of the Croatian league.

