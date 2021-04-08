Time going against Sergio Ramos

With just three months to go until his contract runs out with Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos’ position at the Santiago Bernabeu is weaker than ever according to Marca. Currently injured, he now sees that Madrid haven’t compromised on their offer and that Europe’s elite haven’t moved for him with any serious intention.

What’s more, if before Christmas it seemed impossible to imagine Madrid without Ramos, today they seem capable of not just surviving but thriving without him.

Time seemed to have been Ramos’ best ally at the beginning of the season, with the Andalusian expecting to be in a situation of strength by the time his contract eventually expired. That’s not the case now, however.

Madrid look likely to have signed David Alaba when his deal expires on 1 July, and are stacked with other centre-backs including Raphael Varane, Nacho and Eder Militao. Nacho, in particular, has really shone in recent months, leading the defence against Liverpool during the week.

Madrid want Ramos to remain at the club, but they believe themselves to be well-covered in the event of his departure. Florentino Perez wants Ramos to accept the offer on the table, but won’t offer him a better one.