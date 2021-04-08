Barcelona La Liga

The remarkable coincidence of Antoine Griezmann’s three children

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann and his wife gave birth to their third child together on Thursday, with the news making headlines across the football world. Alba Griezmann is the third child of his to be born on the same day, with all three being born on 8 April in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

The news has provoked many incredulous reactions, with most football fans astounded that such a coincidence could occur. It’s yet to be seen whether Griezmann will be included in the Barcelona squad to face Real Madrid in La Liga this coming weekend or whether he’ll take it off on paternity leave.

Griezmann has enjoyed a mixed start to life on the pitch in Catalonia ever since his big-money move from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. He’s performed well, but not to the degree one would expect from a World Cup winner who was supposed to add another dimension to Barcelona’s attack. Off the pitch, however, he seems content, and phenomenally ordered.

Posted by

Tags Antoine Griezmann Barcelona La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.