Spanish football morning headlines: Time going against Ramos, Canales is Simeone’s temptation and Messi set to play first game at Valdebebas

Spanish football morning headlines for 8 April

Time going against Sergio Ramos

With just three months to go until his contract runs out with Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos’ position at the Santiago Bernabeu is weaker than ever according to Marca. Currently suffering injury, the captain now sees that Madrid haven’t compromised on their offer and that Europe’s elite haven’t moved for him with any serious intention. What’s more, if before Christmas it seemed impossible to imagine Madrid without Ramos, today they seem capable of not just surviving but thriving without him.

Sergio Canales, Diego Simeone’s temptation

Atletico Madrid arrive in Seville on Sunday under pressure to maintain their leadership of the league table, to face a Real Betis side immersed in the fight for a fifth place finish. Diego Simeone knows how difficult it can be to face Betis, with his men losing to the Andalusians two seasons ago due to a Sergio Canales penalty, as noted by Diario AS. Canales is a footballer Simeone really likes, with Atletico being linked to the Cantabrian several times.

Lionel Messi, El Clasico’s record holder, set to play first game at Valdebebas

He still hasn’t revealed what his future holds less than three months away from the expiration of his Barcelona contract, but Lionel Messi faces two decisive games within a week to win his eleventh La Liga title, his seventh Copa del Rey and his fifth domestic double as a Barcelona player. Before returning to La Cartuja to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa, however, he faces off against old rivals Real Madrid, as Mundo Deportivo note.

