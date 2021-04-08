Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona and Dembele on the same page, Tebas promises racism row will be clarified and Mbappe decides to go to Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for 8 April

Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele are on the same page, now the money is the only thing that’s missing

Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele have come to an understanding according to Marca after a few months where the Frenchman’s continuity was beginning to be doubted. Both parties are said to be willing to extend their deal until 2022, with the sporting side of the club said to value his potential greatly.

Javier Tebas says that racism row will be clarified when lip-reading of Juan Cala’s words is complete

Javier Tebas has assured there will be a conclusive solution to the racism row that has enveloped Spanish football in recent days. Cadiz’s Juan Cala is said to have racially abused Mouctar Diakhaby of Valencia, with Tebas, according to Marca, assuring that the situation will be clarified as soon as the audio of the incident is cleaned and the lip-reading completed.

Kylian Mbappe has decided to go to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s future is beginning to become clear according to a report in Diario AS. The forward is said to want to go to Real Madrid this summer, despite the fact he’s contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until 2022. The PSG board, led by sporting director Leonardo, is said to have offered him a big long-term contract, but Mbappe’s ambition is to move to La Liga. PSG now need to decide whether to sell him or force him to fulfil the final year of his contract and leave for free next season.

