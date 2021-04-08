Sergio Canales, Diego Simeone’s temptation

Atletico Madrid arrive in Seville on Sunday under pressure to maintain their leadership of the league table, to face a Real Betis side immersed in the fight for a fifth place finish. Diego Simeone knows how difficult it can be to face Betis, with his men losing to the Andalusians two seasons ago due to a Sergio Canales penalty, as noted by Diario AS. Canales is a footballer Simeone really likes, with Atletico being linked to the Cantabrian several times.

The interest was most intense heading into the summer of 2019, when Canales completed his first campaign at the Benito Villamarin. Betis were quick to raise his salary and renew him until 2023, however, quelling any potential fire. Canales enjoyed a scintillating end to 2020 and beginning to 2021, and even though his performance level has dropped off a little in recent weeks he’s still a reference for this Betis team.

Betis will need cash come the end of the season, and Diario AS note that Canales could be an ideal player to profit on. The Cantabrian arrived from Real Sociedad on a free transfer in the summer of 2018. Just 30, one would imagine there’d be no shortage of suitors for the midfielder’s services.