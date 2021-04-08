Leonardo speaks on Mbappe and Neymar’s contract renewal situations post-Bayern

Leonardo, Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director, has been speaking about the future of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the former of which has been linked with a return to Barcelona and the latter a move to Real Madrid. Both contracts expire in the summer of 2022, posing a problem for PSG in trying to renew both of their deals before they enter their final year.

Leonardo, speaking with Sky Italia in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo after PSG’s 3-2 defeat of Bayern Munich, looked to quell worries. “Soon we’ll talk about concrete things,” he said. “We’re also happy to talk about contracts, but today we just want to focus on the game against Bayern. Now we have to look at different things and we will come to a conclusion in no time. But the important thing is to focus on the Champions League.”

Leonardo refused to directly answer questions about Neymar’s future. A deal to renew until 2026 seemed to be solidified, only for rumours negotiations had frozen to surface in recent times. The word on the street indicates that the Brazilian, keen to reunite with Lionel Messi, feels that the Argentine is leaning toward staying at Barcelona rather than joining him in Paris. Madrid continue to flutter their eyelashes in Mbappe’s direction.