Cadiz La Liga

La Liga receive report indicating no racist abuse took place during Cadiz v Valencia incident

La Liga have received the report on the alleged instance of racist abuse during Cadiz’s clash with Valencia in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, and it’s outlined that there was no identifiable racist abuse in the exchange according to El Partidazo de Cope. La Liga will communicate this report tomorrow to both clubs.

Cadiz’s Juan Cala had been accused of racially abusing Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby. The incident occurred in the 36th minute of the match between the two, a game Cadiz eventually won 2-1. Diakhaby reacted to something Cala said, evidently enraged.

Mouctar Diakhaby

Valencia left the pitch, causing a 25-minute interruption, after which both sets of players returned to the field save for Diakhaby, who stayed in the dressing room. Cala continued on to half-time, upon which he was substituted. Cala has maintained his innocence throughout the row, giving a press conference on Tuesday where he very much went on the offensive.

Posted by

Tags Cadiz Juan Cala La Liga Mouctar Diakhaby Valencia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.