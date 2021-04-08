La Liga receive report indicating no racist abuse took place during Cadiz v Valencia incident

La Liga have received the report on the alleged instance of racist abuse during Cadiz’s clash with Valencia in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, and it’s outlined that there was no identifiable racist abuse in the exchange according to El Partidazo de Cope. La Liga will communicate this report tomorrow to both clubs.

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope 💥 Informa @isaacfouto ➡️ @LaLiga ya tiene el informe realizado por una empresa de peritaje de lectura de labios ❌ Según este informe no hay insulto racista de @JuanCala_16 a @Diakhaby_5 ⏰ Más información a las 23:30h#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/2PRO4VNKTs — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) April 8, 2021

Cadiz’s Juan Cala had been accused of racially abusing Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby. The incident occurred in the 36th minute of the match between the two, a game Cadiz eventually won 2-1. Diakhaby reacted to something Cala said, evidently enraged.

Valencia left the pitch, causing a 25-minute interruption, after which both sets of players returned to the field save for Diakhaby, who stayed in the dressing room. Cala continued on to half-time, upon which he was substituted. Cala has maintained his innocence throughout the row, giving a press conference on Tuesday where he very much went on the offensive.