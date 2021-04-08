Kylian Mbappe has decided to go to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s future is beginning to become clear according to a report in Diario AS. The forward is said to want to go to Real Madrid this summer, despite the fact he’s contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until 2022. The PSG board, led by sporting director Leonardo, is said to have offered him a big long-term contract, but Mbappe’s ambition is to move to La Liga.

PSG now need to decide whether to sell him or force him to fulfil the final year of his contract and leave for free next season. Madrid want him to be the star that leads them into the remodelled Santiago Bernabeu and the symbolic future it represents. They’ve tracked Mbappe close ever since he left Monaco for PSG, at which point they actually tried to sign him. The marksman is said to speak with Zinedine Zidane regularly.

Florentino Perez is said to be willing and able to facilitate significant movement in the transfer market this summer. He wants to reinforce the team with a number of top-class stars, Mbappe the prime candidate. Erling Haaland is also on the list, with the reported idea being to team them up.