Granada go toe-to-toe with Manchester United but are beaten 2-0 in the Europa League

Granada hosted Manchester United this evening in the first leg of the quarter-final of the Europa League, narrowing being defeated 2-0 despite going toe-to-toe with the English giants throughout.

Granada’s road here was long. They’ve had to negotiate their way past Teuta, Locomotive Tbilisi, Malmo, PSV, PAOK, AC Omonia, Napoli and Molde to get to the quarter-final for the first time in their history. United, with a little more pedigree in Europe, entered the competition at the last 32 after being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. They beat Real Sociedad and Milan to get to Granada.

The game started evenly, but it was United who struck first blood when Marcus Rashford controlled a high ball expertly before finishing coolly. They then grabbed what could be a tie-winning second right at the death, when the imperious Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot to really kill Granada’s spirit.

