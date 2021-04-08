Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele are on the same page, now the money is the only thing that’s missing

Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele have come to an understanding according to Marca after a few months where the Frenchman’s continuity was beginning to be doubted. Both parties are said to be willing to extend their deal until 2022, with the sporting side of the club said to value his potential greatly.

Dembele wants to stay, something that wasn’t the case not so long ago. Back then, there wasn’t really any sense of a clear project at the club, with a lot of uncertainty. Things are different now, however. Physically, Dembele is in the best shape of his life, giving him the chance to gain continuity in the team. Ronald Koeman has put his faith in him.

Barcelona also want him to renew his deal, but the problem lies in his salary. Barcelona wants to reduce the salary of all of the club’s players due to the decrease in income from the past two seasons. Dembele, on the other hand, will want a raise, so it’s going to be interesting to see whether they can come to an agreement. If they can’t, Barcelona will look to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2022.