Watch: Neymar contributes to PSG’s second with a stunning assist from deep

Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain this evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Manchester City and Real Madrid triumphed last night over Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool respectively, so interest was piqued as to what the results of Bayern’s clash with PSG, as well as Chelsea’s tie with Porto, was going to be.

PSG started well, going a goal ahead inside three minutes after the combination of two men who’ve been linked with La Liga in recent times. Neymar, linked with a return to Barcelona in a potential swap-deal for Ousmane Dembele, did stellar work in the build-up before feeding Kylian Mbappe, strongly linked with Madrid, who took his goal well. Neymar was active again in PSG’s second, this time assisting for his Brazilian compatriot Marquinhos with a sublime ball from deep.

The big question around PSG is whether they’ll be able to sign both of their marquee players to long-term deals. Both Neymar and Mbappe see their current contracts expire in the summer of 2022, and covid-19 has made matching their current salaries a challenge. There’s also the question of PSG’s drawn-out pursuit of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to be considered.