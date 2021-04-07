Watch: Kylian Mbappe scores again to break Thierry Henry’s record

Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain this evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Manchester City and Real Madrid triumphed last night over Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool respectively, so interest was piqued as to what the results of Bayern’s clash with PSG, as well as Chelsea’s tie with Porto, was going to be.

Goals in the #UCL knockout stages: 13 ⚽ Kylian Mbappe

12 ⚽ Thierry Henry Generational talent. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Prc6V1GrTZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2021

PSG started well, going a goal ahead inside three minutes after the combination of two men who’ve been linked with La Liga in recent times. Neymar, linked with a return to Barcelona in a potential swap-deal for Ousmane Dembele, did stellar work in the build-up before feeding Kylian Mbappe, strongly linked with Madrid, who took his goal well. Neymar was active again in PSG’s second, this time assisting for his Brazilian compatriot Marquinhos with a sublime ball from deep.

32 minutes after Marquinhos’ goal, Bayern had drawn back on level terms. First it was Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who struck, before Thomas Mueller then made it 2-2. Eight minutes after that, however, Mbappe had got his second of the evening to put PSG ahead again, topping off a counter-attack with a smart finish. He’s now scored more goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League than Thierry Henry.