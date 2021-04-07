Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores crucial goal for Juventus against Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo is a name that hasn’t been far from Real Madrid news for over a decade. The Portuguese has been a titanic figure at the Santiago Bernabeu during that period, and with his time at Juventus seemingly coming to an end, many have linked him with a return to La Liga and the Spanish capital as a way out of Turin.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen. It’s a long summer, after all. But one thing that’s very much fact rather than fiction is the idea that Ronaldo still has the ability to score goals. He’s notched 25 in 26 Serie A appearances so far this season, including the opener in a crucial game against Napoli tonight, a game Juventus won 2-1.

The result has serious importance to do with the race for a Champions League place. Juventus winning it means that they now sit third, a point above Atalanta and three clear of Napoli. The Old Lady are now also just a point behind Milan, although Inter, eleven points in the distance, are out of reach.