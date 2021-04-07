Steps taken to clean audio and enhance sound of alleged racist abuse during Cadiz v Valencia

The mess between Mouctar Diakhaby and Juan Cala is going to have many more episodes yet according to Marca. Extraordinary proceedings have been opened up to investigate the allegations of racial abuse inflicted on the former by the latter, with the RFEF Competition Committee studying and receiving the report submitted by Valencia as well as the Integrity Committee.

The point of the extraordinary proceedings is to ascertain whether or not there’s any evidence beyond Diakhaby’s word that Cala racially abused him. The Competition Committee intends on clarifying the facts given the versions of Cala and Diakhaby are not at all alike. Cala has indicated he believes Diakhaby either heard him wrong or is making the whole story up.

La Liga have expedited the investigation with the idea of sending the sounds in which the controversy took place to a specialised company in order to clean it and enhance the audio within which the attack is said to have occurred. Cadiz’s match with Valencia was interrupted for 25 minutes due to the alleged racist insult, with the game effectively paused in the 36th minute. Valencia left the field after the incident only to return, without Diakhaby, minutes later. Cala continued until half-time.