Spanish football evening headlines: Luis Suarez injury scare at Atletico Madrid, La Liga on fans return and Pique’s rush for El Clasico

Spanish football evening headlines for 7 April.

Atletico Madrid have issued a club statement confirming that Luis Suarez has suffered a leg injury with Diario Sport claiming he will be out of action for three weeks.

Read more: Atletico Madrid confirm Luis Suarez injury

As outlined by Cadena Cope, the striker limped out of the side’s training session earlier on Wednesday in what is sure to be concerning news for the club.

La Liga confident on fan return

Stadiums in La Liga will be able to open to supporters before the end of this season at between 10 to 25 percent capacity, believes league president Javier Tebas.

Read more: La Liga will have stadiums at “10 or 25 percent capacity” this season – president Tebas

Tebas told reporters, in quotes carried by Marca: “I think there will be between 10 and 25 percent capacity of stadiums in terms of fans by the end of this La Liga season.

“However, this depends on the Sports and Health government departments.”

Pique’s race against time

This coming weekend’s El Clasico clash is now front and centre of Barcelona news with thoughts starting to turn to team news against Real Madrid.

Read more: Gerard Pique in race against time for El Clasico match

One player whose availability remains unclear is that of central defender Gerard Pique, who is facing a race against time to recover fitness after suffering a knee injury.

A report in Marca outlines how the former Spain international was at the Barcelona training facilities on Wednesday in an attempt to recover his fitness, although it is still believed to be unlikely that he will be available for selection.